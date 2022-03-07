Denmark will enhance its defence spending and maintain a referendum on becoming a member of the widespread EU defence coverage amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The referendum can be held on June 1 with the federal government saying on Sunday that the nation’s main political events “agree that European security is threatened.”

“The parties to the agreement therefore agree on a number of measures to strengthen the Danish defence preparedness and the possibilities for manoeuvring in the new security policy situation,” a joint settlement of the governing Social Democrats, the Liberals, the Socialist People’s Party, the Radical Left and the Conservatives learn.

The nation will enhance defence spending to 2% of GDP — as required by NATO — by 2033.

They agreed to put aside 7 billion crowns (roughly €940 million) within the subsequent two years “in the light of the Russian crisis” for elevated defence readiness, operations and humanitarian efforts.

“We must be prepared for the new situation in together with our allies in NATO and the EU,” the primary parliamentary events stated.

They can even work in direction of phasing out Russian pure gasoline imports and attempt to alleviate European dependence on it. Russia is the primary exporter of pure gasoline, which is commonly used for family heating, to the European Union.

“Denmark has spent billions in recent decades to phase out natural gas, but but we need to move even faster,” the political events stated in an announcement.