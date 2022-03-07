Denmark to increase defense spending and phase out Russian natural gas

Denmark will considerably enhance its protection price range and intention to turn out to be unbiased of Russian pure fuel in response to Moscow’s warfare on Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated in a press convention Sunday night.

Copenhagen can even maintain a referendum on June 1 on whether or not it ought to be part of the EU’s widespread protection coverage.

Under an settlement between Denmark’s major parliamentary events, the nation will steadily enhance its protection price range till it reaches 2 % of GDP by 2033, in step with the NATO objective.

“Historical times also call for historical decisions,” Frederiksen stated.

Party leaders additionally agreed to wean Denmark off Russian fuel. While the timeframe is not clear, Frederiksen stated it might occur “as soon as possible.”

“Energy policy is not just energy policy,” the prime minister stated, including that it was additionally a matter of “security policy.”

On June 1, Danes will vote in a referendum on whether or not they need their nation to hitch up with the EU on protection, after 30 years of opting out of the bloc’s widespread safety and protection insurance policies. Currently, Denmark does not participate in joint EU navy operations.

The Danish parliamentary settlement comes whereas international locations across the bloc are rethinking their protection methods and their deep reliance on Russian gas. Germany has reversed its historic coverage of not sending weapons to battle zones and sharply increased its spending on protection to greater than 2 % of its GDP.

