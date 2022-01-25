Denmark: Using humour to promote Fair Play | Inside UEFA

Lack of respect for referees, coaches and gamers is an issue that requires continued focus. A brand new survey amongst Danish soccer referees exhibits {that a} majority have skilled unfavourable behaviour and shouting on the pitch. There are additionally persevering with examples within the media of referees and gamers being subjected to unacceptable behaviour.

In response, the Danish FA (DBU) launched the Raab Paent! (Shout Respectfully!) marketing campaign. A humorous movie on social media with former nationwide crew participant Stig Tøfting within the lead position is among the key components of the marketing campaign.

Understanding Fair Play

Tøfting was recognized for his fiery mood earlier in his profession. However, since then, he has gained extra understanding of truthful play on the sector. He has discovered to be neither too well mannered nor too variety, however to be somebody that folks can relate to.

Clubs can order truthful play supplies reminiscent of posters and stickers to boost consciousness of the theme. The aim is to affect and alter behaviour and perspective, understanding that it’ll take a couple of marketing campaign to take action.

Therefore, efforts on this course should go on. The DBU has constantly centered on respect and truthful play, and it just lately drew up a code of conduct to formalise the truthful play ideas. In addition, the sanctions have been tightened, leading to a number of Danish top-division golf equipment receiving traditionally excessive penalties and fines in 2019 and 2020 for homophobic chanting and insults from their followers and gamers, which hopefully may have a preventive impact and result in extra truthful play and respect sooner or later.

