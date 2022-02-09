Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for COVID-19

The queen of Denmark and the king of Spain each examined optimistic for the coronavirus regardless of being vaccinated, their respective royal homes introduced Wednesday.

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, 82, has delicate COVID-19 signs and has remoted herself within the Copenhagen palace the place she lives, the palace mentioned.

Margrethe examined optimistic for the virus on Tuesday night and canceled a deliberate trip in Norway that was set to start Wednesday, the royal family mentioned.

The announcement got here weeks after Margrethe marked her 50 years on the throne of Europe’s oldest ruling monarchy. Some of the deliberate festivities have been postponed till September because of the pandemic.

However, the queen participated in some jubilee occasions this month, together with a wreath-laying on the grave of her mother and father at Roskilde Cathedral, the place Danish royals have been buried since 1559. She additionally met with the federal government and attended a reception at Parliament.

Like Margrethe, Spain’s King Felipe VI was vaccinated towards the coronavirus. The 54-year-old monarch was examined for the virus after he developed “mild symptoms” of COVID-19, the royal home mentioned.

It added that his “overall health” was nice, and he’ll stay in isolation for seven days, following nationwide well being protocols. The royal home mentioned that Queen Letizia has not proven any signs.

With 90 p.c of its inhabitants over age 12 years previous having acquired at the very least two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, Spain is beginning to roll again well being restrictions as the most recent surge pushed by the omicron variant ebbs.

