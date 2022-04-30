Dennis a time trial away from Romandie win

Australian time trial king Rohan Dennis faces one ultimate battle in opposition to the clock to take general victory within the Tour de Romandie.

The two-time world champion is now scorching favorite to take the title within the prestigious six-day Swiss race after surviving a tricky penultimate stage on Saturday together with his race lead in tact.

The 31-year-old Adelaide rider, who’s not received an general stage race victory for the reason that Tour Cycliste International La Provence 5 years in the past, is 15 seconds away from his nearest challenger, Spain’s Juan Ayuso, going into Sunday’s ultimate stage, a 15.84km time trial.

The solo effort, on a course which includes a fixed incline, seems to favour Olympic bronze medallist Dennis, who has loved 21 time trial wins in his profession.

Nothing, although, will be assured with the highest 5 riders separated by simply 30 seconds.

They embrace two different Australians, fourth-placed Ben O’Connor (AG2R Citroen, 25 seconds behind) and fifth-placed Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers, 30 seconds down).

In Saturday’s fourth stage, Colombian Sergio Higuita defeated Aleksandr Vlasov in an unlikely dash end between two Bora-Hansgrohe teammates to take victory in Zinal after the demanding 180km trek from Aigle.

But Dennis managed to carry on to his lead, ending simply three seconds behind the leaders after a ultimate push which enabled him to complete behind a gaggle of 10 who crossed the road in 4hr 58min 52sec.

Dennis owed a debt to his two high-quality Jumbo-Visma teammates Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk, whose efforts helped snuff out rivals’ assaults and who shepherded him within the mountains.

O’Connor, Australia’s top-ranked highway racer, additionally featured within the denouement, coming dwelling fourth on the day.

As effectively because the chief’s inexperienced jersey, Dennis was additionally offered with a bit of cheese from the Alpine area of Valbroye.

On Sunday, although, he’ll be the one hoping to be the massive cheese once more.