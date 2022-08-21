Dennis Rodman plans to go to Russia for Brittney Griner

Dennis Rodman, a former NBA participant who has engaged in casual diplomacy with North Korea and Russia, mentioned Sunday he plans to go to Russia to assist imprisoned WNBA participant Brittney Griner, according to NBC News.

“I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl,” Rodman mentioned to NBC. “I’m trying to go this week.”

The flamboyant Basketball Hall of Famer, a veteran of 5 NBA championship groups, known as Russian President Vladimir Putin “cool” in 2014. He has additionally visited North Korea a number of occasions, together with for chief Kim Jong Un’s birthday.