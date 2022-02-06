Dense Fog In Parts Of Delhi, Minimum Temperature Settles At 5.4 Degrees

The weatherman predicted primarily clear skies for the day. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Several components of the nationwide capital witnessed dense fog on Sunday morning with the minimal temperature within the metropolis settling at 5.4 levels Celsius, 4 notches under the conventional, the India Meteorological Department stated.

According to the Safdarjung observatory, which gives consultant knowledge for the town, the relative humidity was 97 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman predicted primarily clear skies for the day. The most temperature is more likely to settle round 21 levels Celsius.

Delhi’s air high quality was recorded within the ‘poor’ class. The air high quality index (AQI) learn 293 at 9 am, in keeping with Central Pollution Control Board knowledge.

The AQI in neighbouring Faridabad stood at 302, Ghaziabad 304, Greater Noida 206, Gurgaon 234 and Noida 268.

An AQI between zero and 50 is taken into account ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘passable’, 101 and 200 ‘reasonable’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘extreme’.

On Sunday, the minimal temperature in Delhi was recorded at 6.9 levels Celsius, two notches under regular. The most temperature settled at 19.5 levels Celsius, 4 notches under the season’s common.

On Thursday, Delhi noticed its most temperature go down by eight notches to 14.4 levels Celsius, the coldest for the month of February in 19 years.

On February 1, 2003, the nationwide capital had recorded a excessive of 14.3 levels Celsius.

