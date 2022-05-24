Deny of the tiger: EU weighs exotic pet ban

Brussels is mulling a crackdown on Europe’s tiger kings.

EU agriculture ministers will Tuesday talk about whether or not to ban the commerce and conserving of unique species similar to tigers, alligators or chimpanzees, following the proposition of a brand new EU regulation by Cyprus, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Malta.

In a joint paper, the international locations name for a “concise catalogue of animals that can be kept as pets, providing clarity to pet owners and government officials.” The sale and conserving of a species not included on that record could be mechanically banned throughout the bloc.

The paper estimates Europeans are privately conserving round 100 million pets that aren’t canines or cats. “Many of these species were captured from the wild, depleting natural populations and leading to loss of biodiversity,” it reads.

While the transfer is more likely to be welcomed by animal welfare activists, it’ll trigger concern amongst tiger kings throughout the EU: According to animal welfare group Four Paws, personal tiger-keeping is authorized in international locations together with Germany, France, Spain, Ireland and the Czech Republic.