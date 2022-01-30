‘Denying teenagers their breaks’: McDonald’s workers lodge legal action against fast food giant

The SDA alleges that together with concealing break entitlements from employees, some McDonald’s franchises instructed employees they may have a free gentle drink in lieu of a paid relaxation break, and that they didn’t obtain breaks as a result of they have been allowed to go to the lavatory and have a drink every time they wished.

The SDA can be in search of for the court docket to penalise McDonald’s for breaching the Fair Work Act.

SDA South Australian Branch Secretary Josh Peak mentioned that for too lengthy McDonald’s had been “feeding crew members a cock-and-bull story” about their break entitlements.

“Fast food restaurants are busy, hot and the work is exhausting. It’s shameful to think young workers have been denied their rightful breaks and told they don’t exist,” Mr Peak mentioned.

Under the 9 claims presently earlier than the courts, the SDA says that it’s now in search of compensation for nearly 900 present and former McDonald’s employees, overlaying over 110 websites nationwide.