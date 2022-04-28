Department of Homeland Security Sets Up ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ to Fight ‘Misinformation’

The Department of Homeland Security is establishing a Disinformation Governance Board in an try and fight “misinformation” on-line.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke in regards to the “just established” governance board throughout a congressional listening to on Wednesday, arguing it could assist scale back home threats to the United States.

The group will give attention to irregular migration and Russia, based on a report from Politico’s Daniel Lippman.

Nina Jankowicz, a fellow for the Wilson Center, confirmed reviews that she would direct the board, sharing her official authorities portrait on her social media profile.

“Cat’s out of the bag: here’s what I’ve been up to the past two months,” she wrote.

Here’s my official portrait to seize your consideration. Now that I’ve obtained it: a HUGE focus of our work, and certainly, one of many key causes the Board was established, is to take care of the Dept’s committment to defending free speech, privateness, civil rights, & civil liberties. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C4xiEGfhDt — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) April 27, 2022

She claimed the brand new board was created to “maintain the Department’s commitment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.”

Conservatives instantly referred to as out Jankowicz’s position in downplaying data from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer in 2020, asserting it was doubtless “a Russian influence op.”

Back on the “laptop from hell,” apparently- Biden notes 50 former natsec officers and 5 former CIA heads that consider the laptop computer is a Russian affect op. Trump says “Russia, Russia, Russia.” — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) October 23, 2020

Jankowicz has lengthy been an advocate for social media censorship and regulation.

By all means, let’s regulate social media. But let’s do it with correct thought and session, with the nation’s finest pursuits at coronary heart, not with the sweep of a sharpie in response to a specter of “political censorship” that doesn’t exist https://t.co/pahJMEI5x4 — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) August 9, 2019

In October 2020, Jankowicz testified to the House Select Committee on Intelligence on the risks of misinformation and conspiracy theories and how one can cease it on-line.

“Disinformation is a threat to democracy,” she warned and criticized the federal government and social media platforms who’ve “all but abdicated their responsibility” to deal with ​”home​ disinformation.”

During her testimony, Jankowicz advisable that Congress begin spending extra taxpayer {dollars} to fund a “robust public media” and work on a worldwide effort to fight disinformation.

She additionally hailed Twitter’s efforts to censor customers in the course of the 2020 election and urged extra know-how corporations to observe their instance.

“Twitter is the best example of a platform moving in the right direction in this context, but the U.S. political environment would be better served by more transparency and equity around its enforcement of these measures,” she mentioned.