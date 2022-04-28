Americas

Department of Homeland Security Sets Up ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ to Fight ‘Misinformation’

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read



The Department of Homeland Security is establishing a Disinformation Governance Board in an try and fight “misinformation” on-line.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke in regards to the “just established” governance board throughout a congressional listening to on Wednesday, arguing it could assist scale back home threats to the United States.

The group will give attention to irregular migration and Russia, based on a report from Politico’s Daniel Lippman.

Nina Jankowicz, a fellow for the Wilson Center, confirmed reviews that she would direct the board, sharing her official authorities portrait on her social media profile.

“Cat’s out of the bag: here’s what I’ve been up to the past two months,” she wrote.

She claimed the brand new board was created to “maintain the Department’s commitment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties.”

Conservatives instantly referred to as out Jankowicz’s position in downplaying data from Hunter Biden’s laptop computer in 2020, asserting it was doubtless “a Russian influence op.”

Jankowicz has lengthy been an advocate for social media censorship and regulation.

In October 2020, Jankowicz testified to the House Select Committee on Intelligence on the risks of misinformation and conspiracy theories and how one can cease it on-line.

“Disinformation is a threat to democracy,” she warned and criticized the federal government and social media platforms who’ve “all but abdicated their responsibility” to deal with ​”home​ disinformation.”

During her testimony, Jankowicz advisable that Congress begin spending extra taxpayer {dollars} to fund a “robust public media” and work on a worldwide effort to fight disinformation.

She additionally hailed Twitter’s efforts to censor customers in the course of the 2020 election and urged extra know-how corporations to observe their instance.

“Twitter is the best example of a platform moving in the right direction in this context, but the U.S. political environment would be better served by more transparency and equity around its enforcement of these measures,” she mentioned.





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 hours ago
0 2 minutes read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button