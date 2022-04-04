Department of Justice makes courts more accessible in four provinces | News24

The Department of Justice is establishing magisterial districts and district courts in 4 provinces.

On Friday, the division gazetted the conversion of explicit locations for the holding of courts (department courts) and periodical courts.

Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape are the provinces that might be affected.

The Department of Justice is planning to ascertain magisterial districts and district courts in 4 provinces to make courts extra accessible.

On Friday, the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, gazetted the conversion of explicit locations for the holding of courts (department courts) and periodical courts within the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.

“As a result of the new jurisdictional boundaries at magistrates court level, we will no longer have a situation where people have to travel long distances and, in some instances, go past the courts in their own towns which are closer to where they live, in order to get to other areas to access the court system and ultimately justice,” mentioned Lamola.

In 2014, the division began its implementation of the rationalisation of courts venture in Gauteng, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Northern Cape provinces.

“With the advent of democracy in 1994, save for the establishment of the Constitutional Court, the reform of the Appellate Division into the Supreme Court of Appeal and the establishment of a new judicial appointment regime, the judicial system, in terms of its structure, characteristics and culture remained as it was under the apartheid era, subject to its transformation as mandated by the Constitution,” mentioned the division in an announcement.

ALSO READ | Zuma to seek clarity after SCA dismisses leave to appeal bid

“Furthermore, the magistrates courts’ boundaries have been rationalised in order to give effect to the District Development Model (DDM). The DDM embodies an approach by which the three spheres of government and state entities work in unison in an impact-oriented way, and where there is higher performance and accountability for coherent service delivery and development outcomes,” the division added.

The division mentioned that full-service courts would carry extra accessibility to the general public.

The full-service courts will train jurisdiction as supplied for when it comes to the regulation in relation to any offence dedicated or reason for motion which has arisen with a view to redress the pre-1994 legacy, which disadvantaged communities in sure rural and former black townships of equal entry to justice and good thing about the regulation.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.