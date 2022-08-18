Department of Telecom Said to Receive Rs. 17,876 Crore for 5G Spectrum

The Department of Telecom (DoT) has obtained upfront cost of round Rs 17,876 crore from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Adani Data Networks and Vodafone Idea for spectrum they gained in a current public sale, in accordance with sources. While all telecom operators have opted to make funds in 20 annual installments, Bharti Airtel has paid Rs 8,312.4 crore equal to 4 annual installments.

Reliance Jio has made cost of Rs. 7,864.78 crore, Vodafone Idea Rs. 1,679.98 crore and Adani Data Networks Rs. 18.94 crore.

“DoT has obtained a complete cost of round Rs. 17,876 crore. Only Bharti Airtel has paid for 4 annual installments at one go,” an official supply stated.

The nation’s biggest-ever public sale of telecom spectrum obtained a report Rs. 1.5 lakh crore value of bids, with Mukesh Ambani’s Jio cornering almost half of all airwaves bought with a Rs. 87,946.93 crore bid.

Gautam Adani’s group has positioned bids value Rs 211.86 crore for the 400 MHz in a band that’s not used for providing public telephony companies.

Telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal’s Bharti Airtel made a profitable bid of Rs. 43,039.63 crore, whereas Vodafone Idea Ltd purchased spectrum for Rs. 18,786.25 crore.

On Wednesday, telecom operator Airtel announced that it had paid Rs. 8,312.4 crore to the Department of Telecom in the direction of dues for spectrum acquired within the not too long ago concluded 5G auctions.

With the cost, Airtel has paid 4 years of 2022 spectrum dues upfront. The firm had an choice to pay Rs. 3,848.88 crore upfront and the remaining in 19 annual instalments.

Airtel stated it believes that this upfront cost, coupled with the moratorium on spectrum dues and AGR (adjusted gross income)-related funds for 4 years, will unencumber future money flows and permit Airtel to dedicate assets to single-mindedly think about the 5G rollout.