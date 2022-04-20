Depp tells court: Heard’s abuse claim ‘not based in any species of truth’

“There were arguments and things of that nature but never did I, myself, reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way – nor have I ever struck any woman in my life.” At the centre of Depp’s $US50 million lawsuit is an essay Heard wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, wherein she stated she had develop into the “public figure representing domestic abuse”. Actor Johnny Depp is sworn in on the trial. Credit:AP While the article by no means mentions Depp by title, his attorneys argue it not directly refers to allegations Heard made in opposition to him in 2016 when the couple divorced. At the time, she sought a restraining order in opposition to him and accused him of “violent and volatile” episodes whereas below the affect of medicine and alcohol.

Depp claims the op-ed broken his profession, and that he was dropped from Disney’s profitable Pirates of the Caribbean franchise days after the piece was revealed. “I felt the responsibility of clearing the record and the only way that I could get to the point where I could speak has really taken this full six years – and it’s been six years of trying times,” stated Depp, composed and softly spoken as his ex-wife watched just a few metres away. Pirates of the Caribbean followers Hannah Yeahgley, Ethan Diddlemeyre and Nick Lusby outdoors the Depp’s defamation trial with indicators they made to assist the actor. Credit:Farrah Tomazin “It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo. I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who had believed in me all these years. “I am obsessed with the truth. So, today is actually my first opportunity that I’ve been able to speak about this case.”

Loading The trial started earlier this month, peeling again the curtain on an unsightly celeb cleaning soap opera that’s anticipated to final for weeks. Among potential witnesses anticipated to testify on Heard’s behalf – both in particular person or just about – are billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, and actors James Franco, Ellen Barkin and Jason Momoa. Avengers star Paul Bettany is anticipated to be one of many witnesses known as on Depp’s behalf in relation to a collection of previous textual content messages, considered one of which reportedly recommended “burning” Heard. So far, Depp’s pals, household and staff have testified that Heard was the aggressor within the relationship, bodily attacking him on a number of events.

In response, Heard – who’s but to present proof – has filed her personal $US100 million countersuit in opposition to Depp, claiming that her allegations are true and that any reputational harm Depp endured was resulting from his personal behaviour. However, a lot of as we speak’s testimony was spent by Depp presenting the jury with an image of what his life was like earlier than Heard, together with the overwhelming success he’d had with exhibits comparable to 21 Jump Street, Donnie Brasco and the Pirates of the Carribean collection. He additionally spoke in regards to the early days of his relationship with Heard, telling the courtroom she appeared “too good to be true” in the beginning, however that he quickly began seeing purple flags, comparable to a time when she chastised him for taking his personal boots off. He additionally addressed his drug taking, which he admitted started years in the past to numb the ache of his childhood, however insisted was not as problematic as Heard had portrayed. “I think I was an easy target for her to hit because, once you’ve trusted somebody for a certain amount of years and you’ve told them all the secrets of your life, that information can, of course, be used against you,” he stated.