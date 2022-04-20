Depp testifies in US he never struck Heard

Actor Johnny Depp has testified that he by no means struck his ex-wife Amber Heard and is difficult her accusations in a $US50 million ($A68 million) defamation case partially to guard his kids from false details about his behaviour.

Speaking softly and slowly, Depp stated in a Virginia courtroom that it was a “complete shock” about six years in the past when Heard “made some quite heinous and disturbing” allegations that he grew to become violent throughout their relationship.

“Never did I myself reach the point of striking Ms Heard in any way, nor have I ever struck any woman in my life,” stated Depp, who wore a darkish swimsuit along with his hair in a ponytail.

“I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star stated.

His two kids from a earlier relationship have been in highschool on the time, he stated.

“It’s very strange when one day you’re Cinderella so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” Depp added.

“I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who believed in me for all these years,” he added.

Depp, 58, alleges Heard, 35, defamed him when she penned a December 2018 opinion piece within the Washington Post about being a survivor of home abuse.

He filed a $US50 million lawsuit in opposition to Heard in 2018.

The article by no means talked about Depp by identify however Depp lawyer Benjamin Chew instructed jurors per week in the past that it was clear Heard was referencing the Hollywood main man.

Lawyers for Heard have argued she instructed the reality and that her opinion was protected as free speech below the US structure’s first modification.

A state courtroom decide in Fairfax County, Virginia, is overseeing the trial, which is in its second week and is anticipated to final for six weeks.

Witnesses known as by Depp’s legal professionals have included associates of the actor and a health care provider and a nurse who stated they handled him for substance abuse.

The witnesses testified that they have been conscious of arguments between the couple however had not witnessed bodily abuse by Depp towards Heard.

Less than two years in the past, Depp misplaced a libel case in opposition to The Sun, a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife beater”.

A London High Court decide dominated he had repeatedly assaulted Heard and put her in worry for her life.

In the US case, Depp and Heard each submitted lengthy lists of potential witnesses they may placed on the stand.

Heard’s record consists of her ex-boyfriend and Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk, with whom she texted about Depp.

Also on the record of potential witnesses is actor James Franco.

The Washington Post just isn’t a defendant within the case.

Depp’s legal professionals have stated they filed the case in Fairfax County, exterior the District of Columbia, as a result of the newspaper is printed at a facility there.

The United States is a tough discussion board for libel plaintiffs, particularly public figures like Depp, who should show by clear and convincing proof that Heard knowingly made false claims.

Depp and Heard met whereas making 2011 movie The Rum Diary and married 4 years later.

Heard accused Depp of home abuse after submitting for divorce in 2016.

Heard, recognized for roles in Aquaman and Justice League, has introduced her personal libel declare in opposition to Depp, saying he smeared her by calling her a liar.

Heard’s counterclaim will likely be determined as a part of the trial.

Heard is searching for $US100 million in damages from Depp, in response to courtroom papers.

Following the November 2020 ruling within the London libel trial, Depp was changed with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen within the third movie within the Fantastic Beasts franchise, a spin-off from the Harry Potter books and movies.