Depp to promote Dior scent for men again

It smells like issues are trying up for Johnny Depp.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 59, appears to nonetheless be on an upswing after profitable his defamation swimsuit in opposition to ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this yr, partly due to the multi-year contract he simply signed with Dior, TMZ reviews.

The reportedly seven-figure deal will see the three-time Oscar nominee – who initially signed with the style home in 2015 – resume his position because the face of the corporate’s Sauvage scent for males, the outlet has discovered.

Dior Beauty took to Instagram Monday, in a partnered submit with Depp, to share vogue photographer Greg Williams’ black and white stills of him forward of lately taking to the stage with Jeff Beck in Paris.

“Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage,” the caption reads.

The photographs shot by Williams will reportedly be utilised in a brand new marketing campaign for Dior, insiders advised TMZ.

Though Depp’s advert for the cologne disappeared from TV following Heard’s allegations of abuse, they finally returned to the small display even earlier than Depp’s win.