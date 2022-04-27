Dept. Of Human Rights Investigation Finds MPD, City Of Mpls. Engage In Race Discrimination

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched the findings of its investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department Wednesday morning.

“Following its investigation, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights finds that the City of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act,” the findings state.

BREAKING: The Minnesota Department of Human Rights finds the City of Minneapolis and MPD engaged in a pattern or practice of race discrimination over the past ten years.

The investigation was introduced after former MPD officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in May 2020.

The division seemed on the final 10 years of practices, insurance policies and procedures inside MPD. This was the primary state civil rights investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department in historical past.

The particular examples of “discriminatory, race-based policing” the report discovered have been:

– “Racial disparities in how MPD officers use force, stop, search, arrest, and cite people of color, particularly Black individuals, compared to white individuals in similar circumstances.”

– “MPD officers’ use of covert social media to surveil Black individuals and Black organizations, unrelated to criminal activity.”

– “MPD officers’ consistent use of racist, misogynistic, and disrespectful language.”

Investigators discovered the causes of the race-based policing to be an “organizational culture” by which:

– “MPD officers, supervisors, and field training officers receive deficient training, which emphasizes a paramilitary approach to policing that results in officers unnecessarily escalating encounters or using inappropriate levels of force.”

– “Accountability systems are insufficient and ineffective at holding officers accountable for misconduct.”

– “Former and current City and MPD leaders have not collectively acted with the urgency, coordination, and intentionality necessary to address racial disparities in policing to improve public safety and increase community trust.”

The investigation included overview of greater than 700 hours of physique digital camera footage and 480,000 pages of paperwork, in addition to commentary of 87 hours of coaching footage and a number of ride-alongs.

In addition to interviewing officers from each stage of the police division, investigators reviewed statements from greater than 2,200 neighborhood members about their experiences with Minneapolis police.

The division mentioned it is going to now work with town to develop a consent decree — an inventory of court-enforceable modifications to be made together with timelines for these to happen.

Before then, although, the Department of Human Rights outlined three issues town and its police division can do to have an effect on change proper now: enhance police accountability and oversight, enhance the standard of coaching and “communicate honestly with members of the public.”

“Race-based policing is unlawful and especially harms people of color and Indigenous individuals–sometimes costing community members their lives,” the report states.

“Without fundamental organizational culture changes, reforming MPD’s policies, procedures, and trainings will be meaningless.”

The full findings may be learn on the Department of Human Rights website. Department officers have been anticipated to present a press convention at 11 a.m. following the discharge of the findings.

Last 12 months, Chauvin was convicted of murdering Floyd and sentenced to 22-and-a-half years in jail. He additionally pleaded responsible to violating Floyd’s civil rights in a federal case. In February of this 12 months, a federal jury discovered three different former officers — Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — responsible of violating Floyd’s rights. The officers’ state trial is scheduled to start June 13.