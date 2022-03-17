Deputies arrest 86-year-old man on suspicion of murdering wife in Orange County

An 86-year-old Mission Viejo man was arrested Wednesday, a day after he was detained when his spouse was discovered useless of their house, authorities mentioned.

William Wiley was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide, “based on the interviews conducted by investigators and evidence at the scene,” in keeping with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Family members advised investigators Wiley had beforehand been identified with dementia, deputies mentioned.

Authorities didn’t publicly establish his spouse Wednesday and mentioned the discharge of her title was pending an post-mortem.

Deputies responded about 1 p.m. Tuesday to the house within the 28000 block of Via Arriaga relating to a useless lady in her 80s, the division mentioned in a Twitter publish.

The house is situated in Casta Del Sol, a gated 55-and-over group, sheriff’s officers mentioned.

“Deputies arrived and determined the circumstances of the woman’s death [to be] suspicious,” the division mentioned.

Further info on the case wasn’t obtainable Wednesday.