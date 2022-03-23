Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijani Deputy

Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met on Wednesday with the Director

General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Yerlan

Baydaulet throughout the framework of the forty eighth assembly of the OIC

Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Trend stories referring to

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the assembly, Yerlan Baidaulet knowledgeable concerning the

actions and applications carried out by the group he leads.

In this regard, he extremely appreciated the contribution of

Azerbaijan to the tasks carried out throughout the framework of the

OIC and thanked the nation for its particular assist.

Bringing to the eye of the interlocutor that Azerbaijan

has at all times hooked up explicit significance to the Organization of

Islamic Cooperation, and that the nation performs an lively function in

this group, the Deputy Minister thanked for offering

detailed data on the actions of the Islamic Organization

for Food Security. Speaking concerning the significance of making certain meals

safety, Elnur Mammadov careworn that the management of Azerbaijan

at all times pays consideration to actions on this route within the

nation. The Deputy Minister additionally careworn the significance of

dialogue between OIC member nations on meals safety points.