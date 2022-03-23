Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan meets with Director General of Islamic Organization for Food Security
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. Azerbaijani Deputy
Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met on Wednesday with the Director
General of the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS) Yerlan
Baydaulet throughout the framework of the forty eighth assembly of the OIC
Council of Foreign Ministers in Islamabad, Trend stories referring to
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.
During the assembly, Yerlan Baidaulet knowledgeable concerning the
actions and applications carried out by the group he leads.
In this regard, he extremely appreciated the contribution of
Azerbaijan to the tasks carried out throughout the framework of the
OIC and thanked the nation for its particular assist.
Bringing to the eye of the interlocutor that Azerbaijan
has at all times hooked up explicit significance to the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation, and that the nation performs an lively function in
this group, the Deputy Minister thanked for offering
detailed data on the actions of the Islamic Organization
for Food Security. Speaking concerning the significance of making certain meals
safety, Elnur Mammadov careworn that the management of Azerbaijan
at all times pays consideration to actions on this route within the
nation. The Deputy Minister additionally careworn the significance of
dialogue between OIC member nations on meals safety points.