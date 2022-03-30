Deputy LNP leader decries vaccine mandates amid debate over pandemic powers
During committee consideration of the invoice, Queensland Human Rights Commissioner Scott McDougall known as on the federal government to enact clear and “fit-for-purpose” legal guidelines rather than extended emergency powers.
As debate on the invoice continued on Wednesday, Mr Bleijie went past the feedback of Ms Bates, who known as for accountability and transparency across the “unprecedented legislative changes” wanted within the first two years of the pandemic that ought to not stay longer than crucial.
“Let the record show I am pro-vaccination,” Mr Bleijie advised Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. “But I am also pro-choice. I have always been pro-choice with respect to vaccine mandates. I do not support vaccine mandates, I never have.”
He later clarified that he was talking about enterprise restrictions, not the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee pointers round mandates for well being and aged-care workers, that are backed by the party.
Several Queensland-based federal Coalition MPs have threatened to withhold their votes over opposition to vaccine mandates, which have sparked warnings about radicalisation if saved in place too lengthy.
Government whip Don Brown recommended Mr Bleijie had give you a “new policy on the run” to not help the invoice except amended, and to undercut Ms Bates. He known as on celebration chief David Crisafulli to talk throughout the debate to “clear this up”.
Labor’s Logan MP, Linus Power, recommended any member who voted in opposition to the invoice was “dog whistling” to protesters exterior Parliament who’re calling for it to be blocked.
The LNP’s Toowoomba North MP, Trevor Watts, recommended Dr Gerrard’s recommendation was merely “propaganda for political purposes” if not made public.
“When does this dystopian government stop reaching into people’s lives and making them scared of their own shadow,” he mentioned.
Minister Grace Grace, referring to Mr Watts’ 2020 advantageous over a street gathering with neighbours, mentioned: “You only have to listen to [him] to know why he had to resign from the shadow ministry.
“People think we’re out of the woods. Look around you, we are not out of the woods yet.”
