During committee consideration of the invoice, Queensland Human Rights Commissioner Scott McDougall known as on the federal government to enact clear and “fit-for-purpose” legal guidelines rather than extended emergency powers.

As debate on the invoice continued on Wednesday, Mr Bleijie went past the feedback of Ms Bates, who known as for accountability and transparency across the “unprecedented legislative changes” wanted within the first two years of the pandemic that ought to not stay longer than crucial.

“Let the record show I am pro-vaccination,” Mr Bleijie advised Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. “But I am also pro-choice. I have always been pro-choice with respect to vaccine mandates. I do not support vaccine mandates, I never have.”

He later clarified that he was talking about enterprise restrictions, not the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee pointers round mandates for well being and aged-care workers, that are backed by the party.