Deputy Premier calls for pre-poll decision on flood grant funding
Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has known as on the Morrison authorities to determine earlier than the election whether or not it is going to fund 50 per cent of the help grants to flood victims.
The state authorities has to date paid greater than $5.7 million to 437 small companies, $838,000 to major producers, $135,000 to 13 NGOs, and $16.6 million to 89,000 individuals after their houses and companies have been destroyed within the south-east Queensland floods.
But amid hypothesis the federal election shall be known as both this weekend or subsequent, Mr Miles urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to determine on the restoration bundle earlier than flood victims get caught up in caretaker provisions.
He mentioned it had now been two weeks since Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wrote to Mr Morrison, however “unfortunately we still don’t have an answer”.
“I just urge the Prime Minister to think of those households who are already starting to rebuild, and they’re rebuilding without knowing whether they’ll have assistance from the government to build back better, whether they’ll be able to retrofit, raise or sell their homes if they are repeatedly flooding,” he mentioned.
“They shouldn’t have to wait – there’s a lot of speculation the government might go to an election this weekend or next weekend.
“We don’t want these assistance grants caught up in the caretaker provisions. We want it to be really clear when they are available to people and how they can apply, so we’re really urging the Morrison government to make that decision before they call an election.”
When requested whether or not the state would proceed to pay if the federal authorities determined to not fund 50 per cent, Mr Miles mentioned he thought the Commonwealth would assist, regardless of the delay.