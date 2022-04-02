Deputy Premier calls for pre-poll decision on flood grant funding

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has known as on the Morrison authorities to determine earlier than the election whether or not it is going to fund 50 per cent of the help grants to flood victims.

The state authorities has to date paid greater than $5.7 million to 437 small companies, $838,000 to major producers, $135,000 to 13 NGOs, and $16.6 million to 89,000 individuals after their houses and companies have been destroyed within the south-east Queensland floods.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles expects the federal authorities to assist Queensland flood victims, however needs it to rush up and say so. Credit:Getty

But amid hypothesis the federal election shall be known as both this weekend or subsequent, Mr Miles urged Prime Minister Scott Morrison to determine on the restoration bundle earlier than flood victims get caught up in caretaker provisions.

He mentioned it had now been two weeks since Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wrote to Mr Morrison, however “unfortunately we still don’t have an answer”.