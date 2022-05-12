Deputy Public Protector says her office is not investigating Abramjee SMS flagged by Mkhwebane | News24

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka says she will not be concerned in an investigation right into a leaked SMS.

This after a lawyer’s letter to Parliament from Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that there was such an investigation below Gcaleka’s steerage.

Mkhwebane says the purported investigation into the SMS is without doubt one of the explanation why Parliament should not proceed with its impeachment proceedings towards her.

Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka knowledgeable the Office of the State Attorney – appearing on behalf of Parliament – that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attorneys misrepresented her involvement in an investigation right into a controversial textual content message.

Gcaleka made it clear that she was not concerned in an investigation into the SMS despatched by Ismail Abramjee, by which he alleged to have data of a pending determination of the Constitutional Court. Mkhwebane makes use of this supposed “investigation”, the police’s investigation after she laid a grievance towards Abrmajee and the Office of the Chief Justice’s investigation as one of many explanation why Parliament ought to droop its proceedings to question her.

Reporting on Parliament’s Section 194 committee’s determination to forge forward with its work regardless of Mkhwebane’s newest authorized manoeuvres, News24 reported that according to the Public Protector, Gcaleka was also investigating an SMS from Ismail Abramjee.

Abramjee, a self-described “qualified and respected legal analyst and a commentator”, despatched an SMS to Parliament’s authorized counsel, stating that he had it “on very good authority that the ConCourt has declined to hear the Public Protector’s rescission application”.

Mkhwebane laid a grievance towards Abramjee with the police.

The Office of the Chief Justice is investigating the matter.

The reference to Gcaleka in News24’s report was primarily based on a letter Mkhwebane’s attorneys despatched to Parliament, imploring the Section 194 committee to cease its work, pending these investigations and Mkhwebane’s litigation.

The letter said:

Thirdly, the Office of the Public Protector (below the steerage of the Deputy Public Protector) has initiated its personal investigation into the suspected wrongdoing related to the leaking of court docket info.

“In short, there are now three separate investigations in respect to the unfortunate SMS sent to your lead counsel, Adv Andrew Breitenbach, SC, by Mr Ismail Abramjee.”

After the publication of the preliminary report, Gcaleka contacted News24 and stated the declare that she was concerned in a probe into the SMS was incorrect.

“I have no knowledge of any investigation being conducted by Public Protector South Africa in respect of the leaked SMS regarding the CC (Constitutional Court) matter. Thus, I am not involved in any such investigation,” she said.

She additionally repeated this in a letter to the State Attorneys which News24 has seen, and additional said: “The paragraph as far as it relates to me is a misrepresentation, thus the contents thereof are untrue.”

She additional said that she does not know Mkhwebane’s attorneys and that they didn’t seek the advice of together with her on this regard.

READ | Mkhwebane turns on Zondo in another bid to block MPs pressing on with impeachment

When Mkhwebane laid the cost towards Abramjee on 5 May, she additionally stated in an accompanying assertion that her workplace would examine, however she didn’t say that Gcaleka would lead it.

“I would also like to announce that I have decided to initiate a formal investigation by the Office of the Public Protector into this matter, in terms of sub-sections 6(4) and 6(5) of the Public Protector Act. It is not yet clear whether the leak came from members of the Constitutional Court, the administration or the judiciary,” learn the assertion, which was an addendum to Mkhwebane’s lawyer’s letter.

This report has been up to date to incorporate Gcaleka’s letter to the Office of the State Attorney.

