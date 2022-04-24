Derbyshire end Louis Kimber, Callum Parkinson resistance to seal innings win

Derbyshire 531 (Masood 219, McKiernan 101, Madsen 94, du Plooy 61*, Barnes 5-101) beat Leicestershire 213 (Evans 63, Conners 4-62) and 250 (Kimber 54, Thomson 3-50) by an innings and 68 runs

Derbyshire have been delayed for longer than they may have anticipated earlier than wrapping up an innings victory over rivals Leicestershire in Division Two of the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Leicestershire have been 172 behind in a single day with solely 4 second-innings wickets in hand after trailing by a frightening 318 on first innings, however in acquainted territory after mounting last-day rearguards to save lots of a draw of their opening two matches, and so they fought doggedly once more, even with the percentages closely towards them.

Louis Kimber made 54 and Callum Parkinson 49 as Leicestershire saved Derbyshire ready till mid-afternoon earlier than they have been all out for 250, ending 68 wanting requiring their opponents to bat once more. Offspinner Alex Thomson was the choose of the bowlers, taking 3 for 50 from 39 overs

Derbyshire additionally drew their first two fixtures of the brand new season however after Pakistan worldwide Shan Masood’s second consecutive double century and a maiden first-class hundred by Mattie McKiernan had given them such a good-looking benefit on the midway stage they might have seen this as a wasted alternative had they did not win.

Kimber picked up six boundaries and handed fifty for the fourth time in solely his eighth first-class match and Parkinson battled for greater than two hours however these have been just a few positives that Leicestershire can take ahead from a disappointing 4 days.

Ed Barnes, whose maiden five-wicket haul on the finish of the Derbyshire innings was one other, stayed with Kimber for the primary hour of the ultimate day, however fell 4 overs after the second new ball was taken, Suranga Lakmal having him caught behind off an inside edge on to pad.

Kimber, who had performed some enticing pictures departed in Lakmal’s subsequent over, leg earlier than taking part in again, earlier than Parkinson and Beuran Hendicks started a ninth-wicket partnership that will span 27 overs.

Parkinson discovered the boundary thrice, flicking Lakmal off his legs and twice driving Thomson, as he and the South African tempo bowler negotiated the 12 overs to lunch at 210 for 8. They additional survived for the most effective a part of an hour after the interval and had lower the deficit by 57 runs to 80 earlier than Hendricks, having survived the prospect of a stumping off Thomson on 11, was caught behind off McKiernan’s legspin for 15.

Parkinson moved to inside a single of a half-century of his personal however when Derbyshire skipper Billy Godleman known as on Anuj Dal to bowl for the primary time on the day the medium pacer had the Leicestershire vice-captain leg earlier than together with his first ball to finish the win.