Derivative Expiry, Global Factors May Make It A Volatile Week For Markets

Derivative expiry and world cues are prone to affect inventory markets this week, say consultants

New Delhi:

Global components and buying and selling exercise of overseas institutional traders are anticipated to information home market sentiments this week, whereas fairness benchmarks might face volatility amid month-to-month derivatives expiry, analysts stated.

Indian markets have been witnessing risky trades for the previous a number of buying and selling periods. However, the Nifty managed to interrupt its five-week dropping streak and ended with an honest weekly acquire of three per cent, stated Santosh Meena, head of analysis, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Inflation and slowdown within the world financial system means stagflation is a key concern for the worldwide fairness markets, “therefore, we are seeing relentless selling by FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors). However, Indian markets are in a better position due to support from domestic investors,” he added.

“The market may remain volatile this week due to May month expiry. On the global front, minutes of the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting will be released on 25th May, which will be an important trigger, while movement of the dollar index and commodity prices will be other important factors,” Mr Meena stated.

Yesha Shah, head of fairness analysis, Samco Securities, stated, “The volatility observed last week is expected to continue considering major economic data releases, the current earnings season and the monthly expiry. The FOMC minutes, US GDP growth rate forecasts and initial jobless claims will all influence global market sentiment.”

Last week, the Sensex climbed 1,532.77 factors or 2.90 per cent, whereas the Nifty jumped 484 factors or 3.06 per cent.

“Overall we expect this volatility to continue this week as well with several macro headwinds like high inflation and aggressive interest rate hike. Also heavy FII selling continued, which added to the overall pressure in the market,” stated Siddhartha Khemka, head – retail analysis, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

From the earnings entrance, SAIL, Zomato, Adani Ports, Deepak Fertilizers, InterGlobe Aviation, Hindalco, NMDC, GAIL and Godrej Industries would announce their quarterly numbers this week.

