Derrick Rose back on road with Knicks as optimism for return grows

CLEVELAND — Point guard Kemba Walker was again within the beginning lineup Monday and Derrick Rose was again on the street with the Knicks — an indication he’s coming alongside properly.

Rose was all smiles in a hallway exterior the locker room at Rocket Mortgage Center and strolling properly earlier than the Knicks’ 95-93 loss to the Cavaliers.

Rose will make this three-game street journey to Cleveland, Miami and Milwaukee and a February return sounds prefer it truly will occur. He underwent ankle surgical procedure on Dec. 24.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau wouldn’t say when requested instantly if Rose shall be again inside 4 weeks, however sounded extraordinarily upbeat about his rehab.

“I hate to speculate,’’ Thibodeau said. “I know he’s doing everything according to plan and there hasn’t been any setback. The swelling’s all gone and he’s feeling a lot better. That’s the important thing.”

Thibodeau stated Rose hasn’t been cleared to run but.

“He’s shooting stationary, no running or jumping, but he’s doing stuff in the pool,” Thibodeau stated.

Derrick Rose (r.) was again on the street with the Knicks in Cleveland on Monday. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Rose, who has been ranked eighth amongst All-Star voting for Eastern Conference guards, hasn’t talked to the media for the reason that recurring ankle soreness lastly turned an excessive amount of to bear in Houston on Dec. 16. Rose sat out the second half that night time and hasn’t performed since.

The Knicks introduced on the day of the surgical procedure he’d be out at least two months. So it’s possible, on the newest, Rose will play on Feb. 25 versus the Heat — the primary recreation out of the All-Star Weekend, which occurs to be in Cleveland.

Mitchell Robinson missed Monday’s recreation after spraining his ankle Sunday within the third quarter of the Knicks’ win over the Clippers.

Nerlens Noel, who returned to motion Sunday to attain eight factors, together with a nifty 12-footer, began in his stead and completed with two factors and 13 rebounds. Noel performed in simply his twentieth recreation in a season beset by accidents.

“We’re lucky we’ve got high quality depth at that place with Taj [Gibson] and Jericho [Sims],’’ Thibodeau stated.

Walker, who rested versus the Clippers, was again within the beginning lineup, which meant Alec Burks (no factors, 4 assists) moved to wing. Hence Cam Reddish turned a DNP-CD after making his debut Sunday through which he logged 5:23.

“Right now we have pretty much everyone healthy on the perimeter,” Thibodeau stated. “As we wait for Derrick, you can’t have enough wings. It will sort itself out.”