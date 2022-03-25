Sports
Desai, Padhiyar win gold as India sign off with 14 medals from Dubai Para Athletics | More sports News – Times of India
DUBAI: Sprinter Pranav Prashant Desai and excessive jumper Ramsingbhai Govin Padhiyar clinched a gold every on the ultimate day as India signed off with 14 medals from the thirteenth Fazza International Para Athletics Championships right here on Friday.
India claimed 5 gold medals, six silver and three bronze to safe the eighth spot.
Colombia completed on prime with 25 medals, together with 12 gold, adopted by Algeria (16) and Thailand (30).
After his 200m T64 gold on the second day, Desai claimed the highest spot in 100m males T63/64 last racing in 11.74s to complete forward of the Thailand duo of Denpoom Kotcharang (12.12s) and Kantinan Khumphong (13.57s) on the Dubai Club for People of Determination grounds.
“It was an ideal week for me. Both my races had been over my expectations. I hope to proceed the momentum and take gold medals in Asian Para Games in each the occasions,” Desai stated.
Later, Padhiyar and Shailash Kumar produced a leap of 1.84m every however the former was awarded gold in males’s excessive soar T42 last. Thailand’s Angkarn Chanaboon took the bronze within the T47 class with a soar of 1.90m.
In the shot put F42/46 last, Asian Para Games medallist Mohammed Yasser settled for a silver after confusion arose with the burden of his shot put.
He was thus pressured to play with another person’s tools, managing 14.73m in his fourth throw.
Kuwait’s Faisal Sorour threw a distance of 15,23m to take the gold, whereas Kazakhstan’s Ravil Mansurbayev (14.44m) received the bronze.
In girls’s occasions, Jayanti Behera ran the 100m last T46/47 in 13.16s to take the bronze, behind USA’s Brittni Mason (12.43s) and Tereza Jakschova of Czech Republic (13.04s).
India coach Manju Nath was blissful along with his wards’ present.
“The team did well. We secured several medals and Asian records. Now the team will be focusing on the upcoming Asian Para Games.”
Overall, the championships noticed 4 world data and 20 continental data.
