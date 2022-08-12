Americas

DeSantis Campaign Blasts Gov. Hochul for Using Holocaust to ‘Launch Cheap Attacks’ at DeSantis

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham15 hours ago
30 1 minute read


The DeSantis marketing campaign on Thursday hit again after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) used a Holocaust training occasion to “launch cheap attacks” at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Hochul made the unseemly comment on Wednesday throughout a signing occasion.

“I just want to say to the 1.77 million Jews who call New York home: Thank you for calling New York home. Don’t go anywhere or to another state. Florida is overrated. I shouldn’t say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down,” she said throughout the occasion.

“Getting in trouble — gotta stay on script,” she added earlier than introducing Holocaust survivor Celia Kener, prompting backlash throughout social media:

“An event about Holocaust education is not the time to launch cheap attacks at a fellow governor,” Lindsey Curnutte, a DeSantis marketing campaign spokesperson, stated in an announcement.

“Kathy Hochul’s tasteless comments were offensive to thousands of Jewish people who are fleeing her state because of New York’s oppressive taxes, shuttered businesses, crime-infested cities, and needless mandates,” she added.

Hochul just isn’t the primary far-left Democrat governor to focus on DeSantis. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), whose state is experiencing a mass exodus, has continued to target DeSantis and different “freedom-loving” governors throughout the nation with weird assaults.





Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham15 hours ago
30 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button