DeSantis Campaign Blasts Gov. Hochul for Using Holocaust to ‘Launch Cheap Attacks’ at DeSantis

The DeSantis marketing campaign on Thursday hit again after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) used a Holocaust training occasion to “launch cheap attacks” at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Hochul made the unseemly comment on Wednesday throughout a signing occasion.

“I just want to say to the 1.77 million Jews who call New York home: Thank you for calling New York home. Don’t go anywhere or to another state. Florida is overrated. I shouldn’t say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down,” she said throughout the occasion.

“Getting in trouble — gotta stay on script,” she added earlier than introducing Holocaust survivor Celia Kener, prompting backlash throughout social media:

Governor Hochul: This is a large cause why “Jews are fleeing to Florida,” and it’s NOT a laughing matter. Fix your personal state as a substitute of lobbing low cost assaults at others. pic.twitter.com/mCkFSnMMFV — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 10, 2022

Apparently Hochul doesn’t know DeSantis signed a Holocaust training legislation in 2020 It is right here: https://t.co/o9EOLrqRlo https://t.co/GdfzlZxCEI — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 10, 2022

“An event about Holocaust education is not the time to launch cheap attacks at a fellow governor,” Lindsey Curnutte, a DeSantis marketing campaign spokesperson, stated in an announcement.

“Kathy Hochul’s tasteless comments were offensive to thousands of Jewish people who are fleeing her state because of New York’s oppressive taxes, shuttered businesses, crime-infested cities, and needless mandates,” she added.

Hochul just isn’t the primary far-left Democrat governor to focus on DeSantis. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), whose state is experiencing a mass exodus, has continued to target DeSantis and different “freedom-loving” governors throughout the nation with weird assaults.