DeSantis’ redistricting map further boosts GOP as 2024 election approaches

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis redrew the state’s 28 congressional districts, eliminating no less than two districts now held by Black Democrats, in what he known as “a race-neutral manner.”

Florida’s already GOP-leaning map is getting an additional push to the suitable from DeSantis after he vetoed the GOP-controlled legislature’s proposed congressional districts on March 29. DeSantis’ proposed maps would improve the variety of Republican seats whereas slashing the 2 Democratic districts represented in north and central Florida.

“I think that what they’ll produce will be something that will be acceptable to folks and obviously we’d get my signature for proposing it,” DeSantis said at a bill-signing press conference, according to Miami Herald. “It will, although, have north Florida drawn in a race-neutral method.”

DeSantis’ map focuses on dismantling Florida’s 5th Congressional District, which stretches from Jacksonville to Tallahassee. The area is about 47 percent Black, according to the U.S. census, and represented by Black Democrat Al Lawson.

“Today’s revelation is a continued scheme by DeSantis to erase minority access districts in Congress in order to create more seats for the Republican Party,” mentioned Lawson. “DeSantis is doing a disservice to Florida voters by playing partisan politics. This latest map clearly violates the Voting Rights Act as well as the U.S. and Florida Constitutions.”

DeSantis had demanded Florida’s fifth Congressional District to disperse, saying the district was racially gerrymandered.

“I mean, we are not going to have a 200-mile gerrymander that divvies up people based on the color of their skin,” DeSantis said to CNN. “That is wrong. That is not the way we’ve governed in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis’ map additionally targets the state’s tenth Congressional District represented by Val Demings, one other Black Democrat.

Politicians have taken to social media to criticize the governor’s congressional map.

“Ron DeSantis just released a gerrymandered, unconstitutional Congressional map,” said candidate for Florida State Senate Mike Harvey. “I am running against the GOP chair of the redistricting committee.”

“DeSantis released his version of the Congressional map that Ray Rodrigues and all the other Florida legislators are gonna sit down and take,” mentioned Congressional candidate Cindy Banyai. “It is a master class in gerrymandering and authoritarian power consolidation. Republicans are poised to pick up 4 seats.”

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee (NDRC), which champions impartial maps throughout the nation, additionally commented on the right-leaning map.

“Following his veto of a congressional map for not being gerrymandered enough, Governor Ron DeSantis has introduced a congressional map that diminishes minority voting power, while cementing a GOP majority,” NDRC mentioned.

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis for remark.