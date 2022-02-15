‘Desperate measures’: Tembisa Hospital boss apologises for shutdown after fatal shooting of nurse | News24

Nurses gathered on the Tembisa Christian Church for the memorial service of their murdered colleague Lebo Monene.

Colleagues of the Tembisa Hospital nurse who was gunned down final week remembered her at memorial service.

The hospital was closed for a couple of hours after the capturing.

Board chairperson Sonnyboy Masingi has apologised for closing the ability, however added that it had been a determined scenario that referred to as for determined measures.

Tembisa Hospital board chairperson Sonnyboy Masingi has apologised to the general public for quickly closing the hospital after one in every of its staff was gunned down, and has additionally referred to as for safety reform.

The hospital was closed for some hours on Tuesday final week after nursing assistant and mom of two, Lebo Monene was shot lifeless within the hospital parking zone, allegedly by her boyfriend.

Speaking at her memorial service on Tuesday, Masingi mentioned that it had been a determined scenario that referred to as for “desperate measures”.

“On the day that this incident happened, the hospital was closed for several hours. Desperate situations call for desperate measures. There was a need to do that and I want you to know that it was not because we undermine the community we service.

READ | Tembisa Hospital closes doors after deadly parking lot shooting

“When the CEO referred to as me a number of occasions, till I used to be detected by the communications supervisor who despatched me alarm bells to inform me that one in every of us isn’t any extra, and {that a} capturing had occurred contained in the hospital,” he said.

Monene’s alleged killer is the father of one of her two sons. The constable gained access to the hospital using a car with police blue lights. Monene’s family said the couple had broken up and that their relationship had been “poisonous”.

The man is currently in hospital after he turned the gun on himself.

Masingi said the tragedy could not have been “stopped on the door”.

“As the board and government, we went into a gathering discussing problems with safety on the hospital and bettering CCTV cameras.

Trust

“The question we also asked ourselves, if the law enforcement agencies that we trust with our lives uses a state vehicle and gain entrance in the way that it happened, how are we going to deal with the issue of security in our hospital.

“I want to say that we actually must revisit safety in our hospitals, not simply at Tembisa Hospital,” he said.

He also called on hospital CEOs who were present at the memorial to take up the cause of re-evaluating security in hospitals.

He said:

CEOs that are here, in the meetings we have provincially, we must take into those meetings strategies of how we’re are going turn security around. Correctional Services and SAPS visit our hospitals; are we going to block them when they are supposed to be doing a proper job and not a dirty job like what has happened. It is a challenge we must look into.

Monene was described as a cheerful woman who always put her patients first.

She will be buried on Saturday at Marulaneng Village, Mokopane.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.