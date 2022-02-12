‘Despicable’ neighbour making life ‘hell’

A lady is scared to method the person subsequent door after he advised her to “f**k off” over a standard neighbourhood drawback.

Welcome to Sisters In Law, information.com.au’s weekly column fixing your entire authorized issues. This week, our resident legal professionals and real-life sisters Alison and Jillian Barrett from Maurice Blackburn advise on who has to pay when a shared fence wants changing.

Question:

I reside on an attractive road of outdated terrace homes the place the entire homes are fairly shut collectively. Previously, my neighbours have been fantastic and I’ve had no points over who have to prune the hedges on their aspect of the backyard or repair a damaged fence that runs between two homes.

However, round two years in the past a extremely despicable man moved in subsequent door and he’s starting to make my life hell. We share a fence that sits on the boundary line of our properties. It was put in 15 years in the past and is in dire want of restore or substitute.

I broached the topic with my neighbour and was rudely advised: “You can f*ck off if you think I’m paying for your fence.”

I don’t count on him to pay the complete quantity however I do suppose we should always share prices. What are my rights? The present fence is one storm away from falling down utterly however I’m petrified of asking my neighbour to pay his half. – Jude, NSW

Answer:

Fences are a standard reason for disputes between neighbours, and will contain clashes over issues comparable to who pays for a brand new fence, the sort or peak of the fence, in addition to who does upkeep on the fence.

A “fence” underneath the regulation has a reasonably broad definition and covers any construction that divides property, together with a ditch, embankment or hedge, however not a retaining wall.

The normal rule, which applies in your case as your fence is on the boundary line, is that each house owners personal equal shares within the fence and the price of any repairs attributable to age or put on and tear.

It appears fairly easy in your case, so far as the regulation is worried, that you just and your neighbour must be splitting the price of the brand new fence.

However, it does sound like it’s not going to be as easy appropriately, and also you’ll have to navigate by way of the challenges along with your neighbour.

We’d recommend the very first thing you do is get some quotes for the fence to be repaired and in addition changed.

It might be extra useful to your place for those who get multiple quote and in addition worth comparisons between a completely new fence and a restore.

You ought to then write your neighbour a letter that outlines your suggestion and the choices out there, and fasten a duplicate of the quotes.

If for any purpose the kind of fence you need is past what’s customary otherwise you need extra work executed, for instance elevating the peak of the fence to assist include a canine, you have to to fund the price of any further work.

If your neighbour wished to acquire quotes of his personal, he may do that additionally.

Assuming he sticks to his weapons and refuses to pay for the fence, there are avenues you may take as a final resort.

The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal (and the Local Court) hears disputes about fences and may make a remaining resolution that’s enforceable.

To have a dispute heard within the Tribunal it’s important to comply with a course of which begins by you offering your neighbour with a Fencing Notice.

There is not any set type for this Fencing Notice, however there are a selection of issues you could set out together with:

1. Notification that the doc is a Fencing Notice underneath the Dividing Fences Act 1991

2. Address and get in touch with particulars for your self and your neighbour

3. Precise particulars about the kind of work you need executed

4. Information about who will do the work, when, and the way lengthy it would take to finish

5. The estimated value and the instructed value break up.

The quotes you’ve obtained must be included additionally.

Keep a duplicate of the Fencing Notice and file the date you supplied it to your neighbour, as he has one month to reply. Sending it by registered mail might be helpful.

If there was no settlement or response inside a month, that’s when you may apply to the Tribunal for a Fencing Order.

To do that you might be required to fill in a proper software type and pay a submitting payment.

Immediately earlier than the scheduled listening to, the Tribunal will ask you and your neighbour to attempt to come to an settlement by the use of a conciliation.

Assuming this doesn’t happen, the dispute might be heard by the use of a listening to.

You will must be completely ready which incorporates collating any proof you’ve (on the very least the Fencing Notice, proof of when it was despatched to your neighbour, images of the fence and copies of any communications between you and your neighbour in regards to the fence).

After you’ve the chance to current your case, your neighbour will then current his case.

Usually the Tribunal member will decide on the day of the listening to and provide you with a short define of why the choice was made. This resolution is then enforceable.

This authorized info is normal in nature and shouldn’t be considered particular authorized recommendation or relied upon. Persons requiring explicit authorized recommendation ought to seek the advice of a solicitor.

