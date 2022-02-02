Despite Afghan fiasco, US puts boots on ground again in foreign lands – Times of India

The US plans to deploy troops to fortify NATO forces in jap Europe amid fears that Russia may invade Ukraine, a senior official of President Joe Biden’s administration stated (AFP)

WASHINGTON: American troops are heading out for international shores but once more, solely months after a humiliating withdrawing from Afghanistan in a fiasco that shook Washington. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday authorized deployment of about 3,000 extra American troops to Eastern Europe amid ceaseless wrangling with Russia over Ukraine, on whose borders Pentagon says Moscow has amassed 100,000 troops able to invade the previous Soviet territory.

US officers emphasised that American troops will not be being deployed in Ukraine however as a substitute will go to Poland and Romania to guard NATO’s jap flank. Roughly 1000 personnel primarily based in Germany will transfer to Romania, and one other 2000 will depart shortly from Fort Bragg navy base in North Carolina. Of these 1700 members from 82nd Airborne Division will go to Poland and 300 members from 18th Airborne Corps will go to Germany.

The officers maintained that the strikes will not be everlasting, defensive in nature, and that Washington is barely responding to “current conditions,” whereas aiming to reassure NATO allies and meet US commitments to guard them. However, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby stated the newly deployed troops are going underneath bilateral association with Germany, Poland, and Romania, and they’re going to stay underneath US management.

“I want to be very clear about something: these are not permanent moves… Moreover, these forces are not going to fight in Ukraine. They are going to ensure the robust defense of our NATO allies,” Kirby stated.

At a broader coverage degree, there’s apprehension within the Biden administration that if the US doesn’t present up in navy phrases, it should additional embolden Russia to coach its sights on different former Soviet Republics to attempt to reconstitute USSR 2.0, which American analysts see as Moscow’s endgame. Smaller NATO deployments are additionally anticipated in Baltic Republics that had been a part of the previous Soviet Republic and which anticipate Moscow to show the warmth on them after Ukraine.

The US deployment got here on the heels of sharp exchanges from either side about who’s the aggressor in Eastern Europe, the ideological battleground throughout the Cold War.

Responding to Moscow’s allegation that the US is being provocative by making an attempt to rope in Ukraine into NATO, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki took to metaphors to rebut the cost, whereas alleging it’s Russian President Vladimir Putin who has “invaded multiple countries in the past several years.”

“When the fox is screaming from the highest of the henhouse that he’s petrified of the chickens, which is basically what they’re doing, that worry isn’t reported as a press release of reality. We know who the fox is on this case,” Psaki said.

Russia’s ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov retorted that it is the US interventions that brought the world “nothing but chaos, instability and loss of lives,” while excoriating Washington’s “bloody experiments” to bring democracy to the former Yugoslavia, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitri Pescov wheeled out counter- metaphors, likening Russia not to a fox but to a bear- “an animal that, even when it needed to, couldn’t get on the roof of a rooster coop. It is simply too large and robust to try this.”

More metaphors besides rhetoric are in the offing with the bear heading out to meet panda over the weekend. Amid growing wariness and apprehension in Washington about a Russia-China alliance, President Putin is scheduled to attend the opening of the winter olympics in Beijing on Friday, with a bilateral meeting with President Xi on the margins.