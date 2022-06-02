Despite design changes, Jeep Wrangler won’t stop tipping in crash tests

The Jeep Wrangler 4-door is not as protected as different SUVs based on Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) crash checks. The 2022 Wrangler tipped onto its aspect within the driver-side small overlap entrance check, repeat of what the 2019 mannequin did after hanging the barrier, regardless of design adjustments.

The results of the check was that the 2022 Jeep Wranger obtained a Marginal score. A Good score within the check is required to be labeled a Top Safety Pick.

The drivers-side small overlap frontal crash check was launched in 2012 to duplicate what occurs when a entrance left nook of a automobile collides with one other automobile or an object like a tree or utility pole. IIHS says it is a problem for some security belt and airbag designs as a result of occupants transfer each ahead and towards the aspect of the automobile. In the check a automobile travels at 40 miles per hour (mph) towards a 5-foot tall barrier. A crash check dummy rides within the driver’s seat and the crash takes up about 25 p.c of the whole width of the automobile.

IIHS notes that when contemplating regular metrics, the Wrangler carried out nicely. The security cage held collectively defending the driving force and the restraints managed the motion of the dummy. The check did present danger of damage to the driving force’s left foot and leg. The mixture head and torso aspect airbag didn’t deploy, based on the IIHS.

However, IIHS added that tipping over provides a harmful wrinkle to the equation. IIHS doesn’t historically check tipping factors, however does word when automobiles tip as the results of a check.

“We made a change to a suspension component in response to the test result, and we are reviewing that change. However, we engineer our vehicles for real-world performance, and real-world performance continues to indicate the vehicle is safe,” Stellantis media relations supervisor Eric Mayne instructed Newsweek.

The IIHS doesn’t place a dummy within the passenger seat for the driver-side small overlap entrance checks. In actual life, throughout a partial rollover a passenger or driver might be ejected from the vehicle throughout a tipping incident. Additionally, a passenger may fall onto the driving force, or vice versa.

That’s extra related for the Wrangler, which may be pushed with the doorways and roof eliminated.

The Jeep Wrangler did earn Good rankings within the 4 unique checks from the IIHS, and bought a four-star score general and in entrance crash checks from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“Stellantis has produced more than one million of these vehicles. Real-world performance strongly indicates they afford the level of safety our customers demand and deserve. By conservative estimate, they have accounted for 105 billion on-road travel miles. And we are unaware any of field reports that correspond with the IIHS test results,” a Stellantis rep instructed Newsweek.

“We’re reviewing this latest result. We routinely consider third-party testing and factor it into our product-development process, as appropriate. But we engineer our vehicles for real-world performance,” they stated.

“The Jeep Wrangler has unique and extraordinary capabilities unlike any other vehicle on the road. Real-world data and ongoing demand indicate the four-door Wrangler meets or exceeds the expectations of the buying public.”

On its Understanding the Ratings webpage, the IIHS says that after an evaluation of 14 years of knowledge, it discovered that the driving force of a automobile rated good within the reasonable overlap check is 46 p.c much less more likely to die in a frontal crash, in contrast with a driver of a automobile rated poor. However, it solely began evaluating automobiles for defense in small overlap frontal crashes in 2012.

The IIHS additionally notes that typically when contemplating weight, the heavier of two automobiles normally gives higher safety in real-world crashes. It examined this in 2009 when even small automobiles with Good frontal rankings nonetheless fared poorly in opposition to heavier automobiles.