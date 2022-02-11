Despite heavy imports, France still biggest electricity exporter in Europe

France maintained its place as the largest web exporter of energy in Europe within the second half of 2021, regardless of an excessive reliance on imports firstly of winter, a brand new report on the European electrical energy market by vitality knowledge analyst EnAppSys confirmed on February 8.

The French state of affairs triggered further stress on European energy costs, whereas through the summer time, French exports mitigated the influence of the gasoline disaster.

The report describes the worth of imports and exports in Europe over the last six months of 2021. It discovered that France’s whole web exports amounted to 21.5TWh, with a lot of the energy flowing to Italy (7.5TWh) and Great Britain (6TWh).

“Although France remained the biggest net exporter of power in Europe since the start of 2021, activity on the interconnectors changed significantly between autumn and winter,” EnAppSys Director Jean-Paul Harreman stated, including that within the third quarter exports from France to neighboring international locations remained persistently excessive, reaching an all-time largest export quantity of 21.6TWh. The fourth quarter was way more variable, and France grew to become a serious importer shifting into winter as day-ahead costs rose on the continent and excessive French electrical heating demand pushed up costs relative to neighbouring international locations over a lot of November and December, incentivising extra flows into France, he added. Even structural importers of French energy comparable to Italy and Great Britain at instances reversed their interconnector flows to alleviate the tightness in France.

“This cold December for France came alongside high demand, low wind and hydro generation, followed by a series of nuclear maintenance outages toward the end of the year, which contributed to the lowest nuclear availability levels in recent history,” Harreman stated. “During this time, France mainly relied on imports from Belgium and from Spain, which switched from being a net importer to a net exporter during the last six months of the year. Peak French imports were as high as 13 GW.”

The second largest web exporter throughout the interval was Sweden with 13.8TWh, and Norway was in third place with 8TWh. This comes regardless of Scandinavia being hit by the coldest seasonal temperatures in 50 years from November to December, the impact of which was additional amplified by the heavy electrification of heating programs in Norway, EnAppSy stated.

When web exports as a share of demand had been considered, France solely exported 9.8% of its vitality demand. In comparability, Bosnia ranked first with a web export of 35%, adopted by Bulgaria (31%) and Czechia (24%). As a end result, Sweden, which within the first half of the 12 months was the second largest web exporter at 16% of demand, fell to fourth place within the second half of the 12 months regardless of web exports rising to 23% of demand.

Italy remained the largest web importer over the last six months of 2021, sourcing 20TWh from exterior the nation, of which 9.4TWh got here from Switzerland and seven.5TWh from France.

Britain remained Europe’s second greatest web importer, recording a web import of 12.9TWh, up barely from 12.3TWh within the earlier six months. This was sourced primarily from France (6.05TWh), with 3.47TWh imported from the Netherlands and three.41TWh from Belgium.

Potential import capability in Britain elevated by 1.4GW because the North Sea Link (NSL) got here on-line on October 1. This is the primary direct hyperlink to Norway, which generates the overwhelming majority of its electrical energy from hydropower and is due to this fact much less delicate to carbon (EU ETS) costs.