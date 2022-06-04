Detectives investigate if argument over a girl sparked fatal teen stabbing in Sydney’s west
The deadly stabbing of a youngster in Sydney’s west on Friday night time just isn’t regarded as gang associated.
The 16-year-old boy was at a small gathering of younger individuals at a house in Ropes Crossing on Friday night time when he was stabbed about 3am.
Witnesses gave first assist and alerted the boy’s household, who reside near the Australis Drive property and got here instantly to the scene.
NSW Police additionally supplied first assist, however the boy died on the scene.
Police say the stabbing was not about medication.
One line of inquiry is whether or not there was a battle over a woman.
No arrests have been made, as investigators from the Mount Druitt Police Area Command and the State Crime Command’s murder squad search to talk to all the attendees.
The sufferer was not recognized to police.
