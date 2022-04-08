Detroit Animal Care Waives Adoption, Licensing Fees For Opening Day Weekend

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Animal Care mentioned it will likely be waiving adoption and licensing charges by April 11 in celebration of Opening Day.

Adoptions are free for all cats and canine, that are absolutely vaccinated, microchipped and neutered.

“We are celebrating Opening Day and Kitten Season,” Mark Kumpf, director of Detroit Animal Care mentioned, including they’re additionally taking in days-old kittens. “April is traditionally when we experience a higher volume intake of kittens. We obtained a state-of-the-art incubator to give our youngest kitties a good chance to survive in a shelter and give our team time to locate a foster who is willing to bottle feed. When given an opportunity to save more lives, we always choose to do so.”

Listings of pets accessible for adoption or fostering will probably be up to date all through the week on the Detroit Health Department’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

The Detroit Animal Care is open to the general public from 10:30 a.m. to three:30 p.m. at 7401 Chrysler Drive.

