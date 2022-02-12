Americas

Detroit Announces 3,000 Speed Humps To Be Installed In New Program

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The metropolis of Detroit unveiled its new velocity hump program for 2022, with the Department of Public Works planning to put in as many as 3,000 velocity humps.

In 2021, town put in 5,550 velocity humps. As of Feb. 11, greater than 7,000 velocity humps have been put in.

Residents can apply for velocity humps on their streets by visiting town’s webpage at detroitmi.gov.

Detroiters who need velocity humps on their streets have till Friday, March 4, 2022, to use and be evaluated for this 12 months’s program.

