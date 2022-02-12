Detroit Announces 3,000 Speed Humps To Be Installed In New Program

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The metropolis of Detroit unveiled its new velocity hump program for 2022, with the Department of Public Works planning to put in as many as 3,000 velocity humps.

In 2021, town put in 5,550 velocity humps. As of Feb. 11, greater than 7,000 velocity humps have been put in.

Announcing the velocity hump program for 2022! The Dept. of Public Works plans to put in as many as 3000 velocity humps this 12 months. If you need velocity humps in your road, you could have till finish of February to use for this 12 months’s program. Take half and apply at:https://t.co/KgrozipO6r pic.twitter.com/YYIabgS6wV — City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) February 10, 2022

Residents can apply for velocity humps on their streets by visiting town’s webpage at detroitmi.gov.

Detroiters who need velocity humps on their streets have till Friday, March 4, 2022, to use and be evaluated for this 12 months’s program.

