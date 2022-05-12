Detroit Casinos Generate $118 Million In Revenue Last Month

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit’s three casinos reported $118.73 million in income in April, with the state accumulating $9.5 million in taxes.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, desk video games and slots generated $116.86 million whereas the remaining got here from retail sports activities betting ($1.87 million).

READ MORE: Detroit Hosting Safe Sleep Community Baby Shower On May 12

Officials say income in desk video games and slots rose 8.8% in comparison with final 12 months; nevertheless, month-to-month income dropped 3.4% in comparison with March.

In addition, income by April 30 rose 10.4% in comparison with the primary 4 months in 2021, during which the casinos operated at lowered capability as a consequence of COVID-19-related issues.

The board says the quantity in taxes paid to the state elevated from $8.7 million final 12 months.

Here is a breakdown of income:

Table Games and Slot Revenue and Taxes

April desk video games and slots income rose 8.8% in contrast with April 2021 outcomes. April month-to-month income dropped 3.4% in contrast with March income. Through April 30, the casinos’ desk video games and slots income rose 10.4% in contrast with the primary 4 months of 2021. In early 2021, all three areas operated at lowered capability due to COVID-19-related well being issues.

The casinos’ month-to-month gaming income outcomes had been blended in contrast with April 2021:

MGM, up 31.4% to $56.76 million

MotorCity, down by 8.8% to $36.42 million

Greektown, down 2.6% to $23.68 million

READ MORE: ‘No Mow May’: Royal Oak Encourages Residents Not To Mow Their Lawn This Month

Retail Sports Betting Revenue and Taxes

The three Detroit casinos reported $24,785,686 in whole retail sports activities betting deal with, and whole gross receipts had been $1.9 million.

Retail sports activities betting certified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) had been up by 21.3% in April in contrast with the identical month final 12 months. April QAGR fell by 3% in contrast with March outcomes.

April QAGR by on line casino was:

MGM, $405,385

MotorCity, $552,841

Greektown, $912,513

Fantasy Contests

For March, fantasy contest operators reported whole adjusted revenues of $984,560 and paid taxes of $82,703.

For the primary quarter, fantasy contest operators reported $3.8 million in combination fantasy contest adjusted revenues and paid $315,013 in taxes.

MORE NEWS: Officials Break Ground On 22-Acre Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park In Detroit

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.