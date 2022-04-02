Detroit City Officials Celebrate Opening Of Black-Owned Pizzeria

(CBS DETROIT) — A brand new place to eat is opening in Detroit’s Livernois-McNichols neighborhood.

Mayor Mike Duggan together with neighborhood members celebrated the opening of The Detroit Pizza Bar, a 4,500 sq. foot Black-owned enterprise situated at 7316 W. McNichols Road.

The firm already created 20 jobs and plans to create dozens extra, metropolis officers say.

“When developing in corridors like Livernois-Six Mile that have traditionally struggled to get funding for projects, the Strategic Neighborhood Fund has become an indispensable resource, because they allow both the redevelopment and the stabilization of long-forgotten commercial thoroughfares,” mentioned Marcus Jones, co-owner of the Detroit Pizza Bar. “The SNF has helped my partner Akunna Olumba and I not only open our business but help make a difference on this stretch of McNichols.”

According to a press launch, the $1.3 million venture is the most recent funded by the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, which is a public-private partnership to enhance 10 neighborhoods all through Detroit.

The restaurant formally opens on April 8.

“We created the Strategic Neighborhood Fund to strengthen neighborhoods and to help revitalize the commercial corridors that serve them,” mentioned Mayor Duggan.

“The business growth we’ve seen on Livernois has been tremendous and with the help of strategic SNF investments in businesses like the Pizza Bar, we are seeing the same thing start to happen along McNichols. I’m so proud of Akunna and Marcus for the incredible transformation they’ve made to their new space.”

For extra info, go to The Detroit Pizza Bar’s Facebook page.

