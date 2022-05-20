Detroit Community Leaders Break Ground On New Community Center In Jefferson Chalmers

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — City and neighborhood leaders break floor on a brand new neighborhood heart at A.B. Ford Park in Jefferson Chalmers alongside the east Detroit riverfront.

The $6.68 million constructing will substitute Lenox Center, which has been sitting vacant for almost a decade. It will probably be an 8,116-square-foot state-of-the-art facility outdoors of the FEMA flood plain and function a brand new neighborhood area and sustainable resilience hub throughout emergencies.

The constructing is funded utilizing $2.73 million of Penske Corp’s $5 million Strategic Neighborhood Fund donation and $3.95 million in metropolis funding.

“For nearly a decade, the residents of Jefferson Chalmers have wanted a new community center. Now, thanks to Roger Penske and his commitment to this neighborhood through the Strategic Neighborhood Fund, they soon will have one that will be available to them even through power outages,” stated Mayor Mike Duggan in a press release.

“Neighborhood revitalization, guided by residents and supported by the city and our business partners, has been the key to the success we are having through the SNF. We believe this new center will be a template for future ones like it.”

The heart is predicted to open in 2023.

