(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit’s first-ever Pride march is being remembered in a brand new exhibit on the Detroit Historical Museum.

The “Come Out! In Detroit” exhibit is showcasing a full-color, 32-page non-fiction comedian ebook that options eyewitness sources and unseen images of the march on June 24, 1972.

Now often known as Christopher Street Detroit ’72, lots of of LGBTQ+ activists throughout Michigan marched to commemorate the 1969 stonewall rebellion in New York City.

According to the Detroit Historical Society, framed prints of the duvet and enlarged pages from the comedian ebook might be within the exhibit.

The showcase will open from June 3 via Sept. 11.

Free copies of the comedian ebook might be obtainable whereas provides final.

