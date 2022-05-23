Detroit Man Charged In Fatal Hit-And-Run That Killed 32-Year-Old Woman

(CBS DETROIT) — A person is charged in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a 32-year-old lady in Detroit.

Wayne County prosecutors charged Leonardo Emmanuel Munoz-Gutierrez, 24, of Detroit, with failure to cease on the scene of an accident when at fault leading to loss of life and reckless driving inflicting loss of life.

READ MORE: Rollover Crash In Highland Park Kills 1 Person

He was arraigned on Saturday in thirty sixth District Court and given a $10,000/10% bond.

Authorities say at about 4:51 p.m. on May 16, Detroit police have been referred to as to the intersection of Livernois Avenue and Dragoon Street. Police positioned the sufferer, recognized as Iris Liciaga, laying on the bottom, unresponsive. She was pronounced lifeless on the scene.

READ MORE: Mom Says Gaylord Tornado Was Right Behind Her As She Drove To Safety

Officials say Munoz-Gutierrez was driving southbound on Livernois Avenue when he allegedly ignored a curve, inflicting him to drive on the sidewalk. He struck an unoccupied car and continued driving when he hit the sufferer earlier than fleeing the scene.

He turned himself to police three days later, authorities say.

Munoz-Gutierrez is scheduled for a possible trigger convention on May 31 and a preliminary examination on June 6.

MORE NEWS: Gilbert Family Foundation To Announce Legal Aid Investment For Renters Facing Eviction

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.