Detroit Mayor Duggan To Deliver State Of The City Address: Watch Live On CBSDetroit.com

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will ship his ninth State of the City tackle on Wednesday, March 9.

The reside stream for the occasion will begin with introductions at 6:30 p.m., and Duggan will start his speech at 7 p.m.

He is predicted to handle efforts to eradicate blight, inexpensive housing, and job alternatives within the metropolis.

The tackle is being held just about because of the pandemic.

Watch the tackle reside right here on CBSDetroit.com.

