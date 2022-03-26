Detroit Officials Drafting Plan For $60 Million Flood Recovery Grant

(CBS DETROIT) – Donna Ramsey-Cron says each time it rains, she’s fearful.

“And just the thought of the rain coming up in my basement again, I can’t handle, you know I can’t. I don’t know,” Ramsey-Cron mentioned.

“I don’t want to deal with it anymore.”

The Cron household has been calling Lakewood close to Jefferson house for 22 years, however final June their cozy bungalow was broken by floods.

“Devastating because I had three-and-a-half feet of water in my basement,” mentioned Ramsey-Cron.

“My washer floated. My freezer was on its side and floating.”

The City of Detroit is now drafting plans to resolve infrastructure points within the Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood on Detroit’s decrease east aspect.

A serious floodplain within the metropolis.

“We know that we have a Basement Back-Up Protection Plan where dollars do go directly to homeowners to put in back-flow valves and sump pumps and we’d like to expand it,” mentioned DWSD Director Gary Brown.

The $60 million Flood Disaster Recovery Grant was awarded by HUD.

The metropolis plans to make use of a part of the funds to implement everlasting measures to guard residents from rising water ranges alongside the Detroit River.

“The river overflows the seawalls and its flooding basements and causing a lot of damage and so we want to work with the Army Corp of Engineering to possibly put in a dam,” Brown mentioned.

DWSD officers say it might take three months to a yr earlier than the plan is authorized to completely perceive the rules and laws related to the grant.

