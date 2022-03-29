Americas

Detroit Police Department Expands Crisis Intervention Team To Address Mental Health, Addiction

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — A brand new initiative from the Detroit Police Department goals to assist these affected by psychological sickness or dependancy.

The division hosted a meet and greet Monday because it expanded the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Response Pilot Program. DPD’s seventh Precinct is the sixth precinct to affix this system, adopted by the ninth, 4th twelfth and eighth precincts and Downtown Services.

We are extremely excited to launch our team to service our citizens in need,” the precinct said in a tweet.

CIT is a group partnership between regulation enforcement, the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network’s psychological well being and dependancy professionals, those that dwell with psychological sickness and/or dependancy, households different advocates.

The division hopes to broaden this system to different precincts within the close to future.

