Detroit Police Officer Charged In Fatal Crash Of Attorney Cliff Woodards Enters No Contest Plea

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit police officer who was charged in reference to a deadly crash that killed lawyer Cliff Woodards pleaded no contest.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Officer Teaira Iris Funderburg pleaded no contest to willful neglect of responsibility.

Officials say Funderberg agreed to resign her Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards (MCOLES) certification, serve one 12 months of probation, full 100 hours of neighborhood service, and any extra phrases, fines and prices imposed by the courtroom.

On June 24, 2021, Funderberg was charged with willful neglect of responsibility and involuntary manslaughter. However, with the no contest plea, prosecutors say the involuntary manslaughter cost shall be dismissed at sentencing.

Prosecutors say at about 12:57 a.m. on Feb. 8, Funderberg, who was on responsibility with one other officer, was touring on Interstate 96 with emergency lights and siren activated in response to an officer needing help.

Funderberg exited the freeway and allegedly drove at excessive velocity, disregarding a purple sign on the intersection of West Chicago Road and Jeffries Service Drive and hitting Woodards’ automotive.

Woodards was taken a hospital and was pronounced lifeless.

Sentencing for Funderberg is scheduled for Sept. 30.

