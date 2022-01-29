Detroit Police Search For 2 Carjacking Suspects

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police in Detroit are searching for the general public’s assist in finding two males accused of carjacking a girl earlier this week.

According to the Detroit Police Department, the incident occurred at about 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 26 within the 11500 block of Hamilton.

The sufferer informed police when she exited the fuel station, one of many suspects pointed a gun at her and demanded her keys. The suspect then obtained within the driver’s seat of the sufferer’s 2014 Chevy Equinox, and one other particular person obtained into the passenger seat. The suspect fled then fled within the sufferer’s automobile northbound on Hamilton Avenue.

The car has a Michigan license plate of 6KCF95.

Police say one of many suspects is described as in his 30s with a medium construct, carrying all black and a black ski masks. The different suspect is in his 20s with a skinny construct, additionally carrying all black and a black ski masks.

Anyone with info is requested to contact DPD’s Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

