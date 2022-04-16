Detroit Police Search For Driver, Vehicle After Bicyclist Killed In Hit-And-Run

(CBS DETROIT) — Police are looking for a driver and car after a 21-year-old man was struck and killed whereas he rode his bike in Detroit.

According to Detroit police, the incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Gilchrist Street.

Police stated the sufferer was using his bike, crossing West McNichols Road when he was struck by an unknown driver in a dark-colored minivan with grey or tan decrease panels. He was taken to a neighborhood hospital the place he died from his accidents.

Video of the car under:

Police stated the car drove eastbound on McNichols after which northbound on Rutherford Street.

The car is described as having vital injury to the hood and the motive force’s facet headlight from the incident.

Anyone who acknowledges the car or has info on the incident is requested to name DPD’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

