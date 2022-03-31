Detroit Police To Donate Used Body Armor To Ukraine

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit City Council unanimously accredited a decision permitting Detroit police to donate used physique armor to Ukraine.

The division filed a request asking to donate 154 bulletproof vests that will have been recycled.

According to a report from Detroit Free Press, town constitution requires town council to approve any gross sales or disposals of city-owned property. The tools can be shipped via a nationwide effort together with different organizations.

