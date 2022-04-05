Detroit Police Warn Drivers Of Vehicle Thefts

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department issued a warning on automobile thefts within the metropolis.

In a tweet on Sunday, the division posted the next ideas for drivers:

Never go away your automotive working unattended.

When parking on the road, flip your wheels to face the closest curb.

Use a secondary anti-theft machine on your steering column.

Use a safety machine that connects to your steering wheel and your brake pedal.

“We don’t want members of our community to fall victim to vehicle thefts. Please keep these tips in mind as you drive around the city,” the division stated within the put up.



