Detroit Public Library Branches Distributing Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — The Detroit Public Library shall be distributing free at-home COVID exams at its everlasting branches.

Tests shall be given out from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and are on a first-come, first-served foundation till provides run out.

Campbell Branch: 8733 Vernor Highway

Douglas Branch: 3666 Grand River Ave.

Edison Branch: 18400 Joy Road

Jefferson Branch: 12350 E. Outer Drive

Main Library: 5201 Woodward Avenue

Parkman Branch: 1766 Oakman Blvd.

Redford Branch: 21200 Grand River Ave.

Wilder Branch: 7140 Seven Mile E

READ MORE: Michigan State Police Trooper Rescues Cat Hitching Ride On Truck Before Falling Off In Metro Detroit

The distribution is in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

READ MORE: Stellantis Suspends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For U.S. Salaried Employees

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Over 40K Cera Applications Filed In Detroit, Landlords Left Waiting For Payment