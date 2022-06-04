Detroit Ranks In Top 10 Cities For Dog Attacks On Mail Carriers; USPS Urges Owners To Take Precautions

(CBS DETROIT) — Dog assaults in Detroit are at an all-time excessive.

The metropolis had 34 assaults in 2021, rating No. 9 amongst U.S. cities, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service. Additionally, the state of Michigan is among the many 10 canine chew states, with a complete of 244 assaults final yr.

READ MORE: Michigan Man Arrested Outside US Capitol With BB Gun, Fake Badge, Magazines And Body Armor

USPS kicks off its National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service marketing campaign from June 5 by means of June 11.

The postal service advises that when a letter provider involves your property, hold canines:

Inside the home or behind a fence

Away from the door or in one other room

On a leash

READ MORE: AAA: Michigan’s Gas Prices Nearing $5 A Gallon

Pet homeowners are additionally suggested to remind their kids to not take mail straight from a provider as canines might view the provider as a menace.

Letter carriers are skilled to:

Not startle a canine.

Keep their eyes on the canine.

Never assume a canine gained’t chew.

Make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the canine if coming into a yard.

Never try to pet or feed a canine.

Place their foot in opposition to an outward swinging door.

MORE NEWS: Police Make Headway In Landfill Search For Zion Foster, Inspect Materials

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.