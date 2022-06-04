Detroit Ranks In Top 10 Cities For Dog Attacks On Mail Carriers; USPS Urges Owners To Take Precautions
(CBS DETROIT) — Dog assaults in Detroit are at an all-time excessive.
The metropolis had 34 assaults in 2021, rating No. 9 amongst U.S. cities, according to a report released Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service. Additionally, the state of Michigan is among the many 10 canine chew states, with a complete of 244 assaults final yr.
USPS kicks off its National Dog Bite Awareness Week public service marketing campaign from June 5 by means of June 11.
The postal service advises that when a letter provider involves your property, hold canines:
- Inside the home or behind a fence
- Away from the door or in one other room
- On a leash
Pet homeowners are additionally suggested to remind their kids to not take mail straight from a provider as canines might view the provider as a menace.
Letter carriers are skilled to:
- Not startle a canine.
- Keep their eyes on the canine.
- Never assume a canine gained’t chew.
- Make some noise or rattle a fence to alert the canine if coming into a yard.
- Never try to pet or feed a canine.
- Place their foot in opposition to an outward swinging door.
